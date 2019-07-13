World Share

A Night of Defiance: Twin officers killed in coup attempt

July the 15th is a day of remembrance in Turkey. Both for those who were killed during an attempted coup, and to remember how democracy can be fragile, but defended by the people. Monday marks three years since the failed coup which claimed the lives of 251 people. More than 60 were either police officers or soldiers. Yasin Eken tells the story of a family who lost more than one service member.