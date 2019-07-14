Somalia Terror Attack: Tributes paid to slain Somali journalist

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tributes from around the world are being paid to Hodan Nalayeh, a prominent Somali-Canadian journalist who was killed in an attack in southern Somalia. Nalayeh was the founder of an online platform showcasing Somali culture. She was one of 26 people killed when Al Shabab militants stormed a hotel in the port city of Kismayo. Laila Humairah has more #Somalia #TerrorAttack #HodanNalayeh
July 14, 2019
