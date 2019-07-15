World Share

A Night of Defiance: Turkey marks third anniversary of failed coup

Since 1923, when Turkey became the modern Republic it is today, the country has suffered a series of coups. It's made the nation aware of the sometimes fragile nature of democracy, but it's also made people determined to hold onto it. Three years ago, on July the 15th, a coup attempt was suppressed with the help of unarmed civilians who rejected military rule through the force of will alone.