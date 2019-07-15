World Share

CLIMATE CHANGE: How can cities help?

More than half of us live in the planet's urban areas - and many of them are pollution blackspots. Are we in the state of a climate emergency? The UK and Australia certainly think so. But what does declaring a climate emergency mean and how can cities become part of the answer to climate change? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Shiulie Ghosh, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Joining us on Roundtable today is Alyssa Gilbert, Director of policy at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, Ryan Bellinson, PhD in Urban studies and planning at the University of Sheffield and Mattheos Santamouris, Professor of high-performance architecture at the University of South Wales. #climatechange #cities #climateemergency, sustainability, buildings