UAE’s Yemen Strategy | Nigeria’s Shia Movement | Marriage of Conversion

Emirati forces announce they’re winding down in Yemen after four years of war. We ask why the UAE wants out of Yemen. Also, police clash with protesters in Nigeria demanding the release of a Shia cleric. Was he detained for his religious beliefs? And we ask why thousands of Hindu and Christian girls in Pakistan are being forced to marry and become Muslim. #UAE #Yemen #Saudi #Nigeria #ShiaGenocide #Muslim #Zakzaky #Pakistan #Marriage #ImranKhan #ReligiousFreedom #WomansRights