Pakistan’s Forced Conversions
11:43
World
More than 90 percent of Pakistan is Muslim. But every year thousands of Hindu and Christian girls are kidnapped, forced to marry and then convert to Islam. This year Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered an investigation into the case of two girls who were abducted and forced to become Muslim. But activists say that's not enough. Pakistan has no law banning forced conversions and the number of victims has spiked in recent years. So is it time the government took more serious action? Guests: Mehdi Hasan Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Fauzia Viqar Former Chair of the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women #Pakistan #Marriage #ImranKhan #ReligiousFreedom #WomansRights
July 16, 2019
