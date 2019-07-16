POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
GDP growth slows to 6.2%, lowest in 27 years | Money Talks
The trade war with the United States is China's biggest challenge in decades and it's having an historic impact on the world's second-largest economy. GDP in the second quarter grew at its slowest pace since the country started keeping score nearly three decades ago. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, Chinese officials are doing all they can to make up for lost ground. For more on China's economy, we spoke to to Anna Ashton in Washington DC. She's the business advisory services director at the US-China Business Council. #ChinaEconomy #TradeTalks #GDP
July 16, 2019
