POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fourth anniversary of historic nuclear agreement | Money Talks
10:10
BizTech
Fourth anniversary of historic nuclear agreement | Money Talks
It's been four years since global powers agreed to end tough economic sanctions on Iran in return for its pledge to not develop nuclear weapons. But under President Donald Trump, the US pulled out of the deal back in May 2018, reinstating sanctions. Tehran has responded by resuming uranium enrichment beyond what's allowed under the agreement, which some say can still be saved. Mobin Nasir takes a closer look at the nuclear deal and its impact on Iran's economy. And for more we spoke to Babak Emamian, a member of the British Iranian Business Association. #NuclearDeal #IranSanctions #Uranium
July 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?