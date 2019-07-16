POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT's 12 Punto Script Days
02:07
World
TRT's 12 Punto Script Days
Thousands of movies are made around the world each year. But only a handful make it to the international arena. TRT's brand new project 12 Punto Script Days is aiming at helping Turkish movies break down barriers and gain international success. The first edition of the event wrapped up with eight film projects being given the kind of production and financial assistance that will help them go global. #TRT #12Punto #Script
July 16, 2019
