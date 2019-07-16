World Share

SPACE EXPLORATION: A good investment?

India still has high hopes for its latest moon mission – after being forced to abandon launch, almost fifty years to the day since the first human set foot there. But whether it's developing countries or private companies - is space a good investment? Welcome to Round Table. Here at the Roundtable we have Professor David Southwood, from the London Institute of Space Policy and Law; Graham Peters, Chairman of UK Space; and Professor Ofer Lahav from the Astrophysics Group at University College London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #space #moon #mars #USA #India #China #SpaceX #VirginGalactic