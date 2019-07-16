Facebook makes a case for digital currency | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Facebook has faced off with US lawmakers, who have grilled the social media giant about its plans to launch a cryptocurrency dubbed 'the Libra'. Senators have asked why people should trust the company to manage their money, considering it's still under federal investigation over its privacy policies. And then there's the prospect that Facebook could fundamentally change global financial systems. Paolo Montecillo reports. And we spoke to the editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research, Jeffrey Tucker. He joined us from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. #Libra #Facebook #USLawmakers
July 16, 2019
