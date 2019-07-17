World Share

Viktor Kiss: The Man of Steel

Going to a gallery or a museum can be a confusing and intimidating experience for some. Serbian sculptor Viktor Kiss is one of them. He never felt like his work fit in any of those sanitised white cube spaces or shiny art institutions full of inaccessible works of art isolated from the masses. So, he created his own space. Showcase's Aadel Haleem tells that he is hoping artists like himself would spread their wings and escape the ivory tower into an unusual setting on the outskirts of Belgrade. #ViktorKiss #Sculptor #Belgrade