Venezuelans Celebrate Independence with Dueling Protests

Caracas was a tale of two cities this week, with rival protests kicking off Venezuela's independence celebrations. In the East, opposition leader Juan Guaido joined marchers, who chanted 'no more torture', after a new UN report that condemned Nicolas Maduro's administration. Meanwhile, across town, Maduro presided over a colourful military parade, with his supporters calling for his Bolivarian revolution to continue. Adam Pletts reports. #Maduro #Venezuela #Venezuelalibre #JuanGuaido #HumanRights #UnitedNations