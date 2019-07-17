World Share

Could Venezuela’s Opposition Topple Maduro?

A UN human rights report accuses Venezuela's government of thousands of extrajudicial killings. We'll debate if Nicolas Maduro is trying to stay in power at the barrel of a gun, and whether the opposition has new ammunition to oust the leader. Guests: Alfred de Zayas Former UN rapporteur Jose Aristimuno Former Deputy National Press Secretary for the Democratic Party #Maduro #Venezuela #Venezuelalibre #JuanGuaido #HumanRights #UnitedNations