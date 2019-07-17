BizTech Share

Turkey continues drilling despite EU sanctions | Money Talks

Turkey's continuing its search for oil and gas reserves in the Mediterranean Sea, despite the European Union's decision to hit Ankara with sanctions. The EU has suspended high-level talks with the Turkish government, and has frozen pre-approved funding to the country. But with another ship heading out to sea, Ankara is preparing for a showdown. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this we spoke to Taha Arvas. He's a financial columnist at the Daily Sabah.