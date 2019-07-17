POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trophy hunting: Conservation's best hope?
25:55
World
Trophy hunting: Conservation's best hope?
It’s called Trophy Hunting – the sport of hunting large, rare animals. Many campaigners claim it's pure evil. But some conservationists believe controlled hunting could benefit the survival of species. Can Trophy hunting actually be conservation’s best hope? Joining us at the Roundtable are Mark Jones, Head of Policy, Born Free Foundation; Rob Yorke, Independent environmental commentator and Charlie Jacoby, hunter and presenter on YouTube's Fieldsports Channel. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
July 17, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?