World Share

UK-Iran Standoff | Convicting a Warlord | Dueling in Djibouti

The UK and Iran face off in the Gulf, as Britain deploys another warship to the region. How will Tehran react? Also, Congolese warlord, Bosco Ntaganda is convicted of war crimes by the International Criminal Court. But why are so many of his victims not satisfied with the verdict? And the US accuses China of trying to infiltrate its military base in Djibouti. Could two superpowers face-off in the Horn of Africa? #Gulf #Iran #UK #Standoff #GulfTensions #USChina #UKIran #ICC #BoscoNtaganda #Massacre #Warlord #Ntaganda #Rebel #Djibouti #China #Africa #ChinaAfrica