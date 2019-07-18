POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK-Iran Standoff | Convicting a Warlord | Dueling in Djibouti
51:23
World
UK-Iran Standoff | Convicting a Warlord | Dueling in Djibouti
The UK and Iran face off in the Gulf, as Britain deploys another warship to the region. How will Tehran react? Also, Congolese warlord, Bosco Ntaganda is convicted of war crimes by the International Criminal Court. But why are so many of his victims not satisfied with the verdict? And the US accuses China of trying to infiltrate its military base in Djibouti. Could two superpowers face-off in the Horn of Africa? #Gulf #Iran #UK #Standoff #GulfTensions #USChina #UKIran #ICC #BoscoNtaganda #Massacre #Warlord #Ntaganda #Rebel #Djibouti #China #Africa #ChinaAfrica
July 18, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?