Amazon faces anti-trust probe in EU | Money Talks

EU regulators have launched an anti-trust investigation into Amazon - the latest installment of competition chief Margrethe Vestager's five-year crackdown on US tech giants. It follows allegations the online retail giant abuses sensitive data from independent businesses that sell on Amazon. The probe comes a day after Big Tech was grilled by US lawmakers over their market dominance and possible anti-competitive behaviour. And for more on this Rachel Silverman joined us from San Francisco. #Amazon #EUregulators #AntiTrustInvestigation