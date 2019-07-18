Walkman at 40

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Be it on the run, hitting the gym or just chilling, listening to music on the go comes as easy as blinking for us today. But a generation ago it was considered a revolution. That's all thanks to the Walkman. This device that allowed us to listen to our clunky mixed-tapes whenever and wherever we wanted is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month. Kevin Milburn, Senior Lecturer of Human Geography at London South Bank University 00:40 #Walkman #Sony #Music
