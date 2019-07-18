POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
How Can the UK Ease Tensions in the Gulf?
17:59
World
Britain says it’s sending a third warship to the Gulf, but claims it has nothing to do with the recent spat with Iran. So why is it deploying at such a sensitive time? And could it lead to a further escalation in tensions? Guests: Simon Mabon Research Fellow at the Foreign Policy Centre Alam Saleh Lecturer in Middle East Politics at Lancaster University Matthew Brodsky Senior Fellow at the Security Studies Group #Gulf #Iran #UK #Standoff #GulfTensions #GulfStandoff #USChina #UKIran #IranOilTanker
July 18, 2019
