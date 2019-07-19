POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Dershowitz Speaks Out About Epstein | Puerto Rico is Bankrupt | Moon Landing: 50 Years On
53:34
World
Famed OJ Simpson lawyer Alan Dershowitz defends against accusations that he participated in a sex trafficking ring allegedly set up by Jeffrey Epstein. Plus, can Puerto Rico dig itself out of bankruptcy while the country is embroiled in a massive political scandal? And we look back at how humans first walked on the moon, 50 years ago. #NASA #SpaceRace #Apollo11 #MoonLanding #NeilArmstrong #BuzzAldrin #Moon #Dershowitz #Epstein #SexTrafficking #Trial #Justice #SexCrimes #AlanDershowitz #JeffreyEpstein #Corruption #PuertoRico #bankrupt #SanJuan #protests
July 19, 2019
