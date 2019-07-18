BizTech Share

Kim Jong-un bypasses tough sanctions for luxury | Money Talks

World powers have placed economic and financial sanctions on North Korea in an effort to denuclearise. But in an open act of defiance against UN sanctions banning luxury goods, Kim Jong-un frequently shows off his $500,000 Mercedes limousine. So how do these top-of-the-line cars enter a banned territory? A New York Times report has tracked the routes used to import illicit goods, as Sally Ayhan reports. #KimJong-un #Mercedes #UNsanctions