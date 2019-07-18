BizTech Share

Netflix shares plunge as user growth slows | Money Talks

Netflix shares have plunged after the company missed its global subscriber target by millions in the last quarter and lost customers in the US for the first time in eight years. The streaming giant is blaming its own price hikes for keeping viewers at bay. But as Mobin Nasir reports, Netflix is also under pressure from an increasingly crowded field of competitors. Bob O'Donnell joined us from Foster City, California. He's President and Chief Analyst at the California- based tech research firm, TECHnalysis Research. #Netflix #StreamingService #OnlineSubscribers