Is Alan Dershowitz Part of the Epstein Scandal?
31:57
World
Is Alan Dershowitz Part of the Epstein Scandal?
It's suspected that there are more than 50 victims of a sex trafficking ring that financier Jeffrey Epstein is accused of setting up. Now, many are wondering how many people were a part of it. We speak to famed OJ Simpson lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, and ask him about the accusations that he’s connected to the scandal. Guests: Alan Dershowitz Lawyer who defended Jeffrey Epstein in a 2008 Yasmeen Hassan Global Executive Director of Equality Now Harry Litman Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Johns. Co-founder of the US Tea Party #Dershowitz #Epstein #SexTrafficking #Trial #Justice #SexCrimes #AlanDershowitz #JeffreyEpstein #Corruption
July 19, 2019
