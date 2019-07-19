World Share

Eastern Mediterranean Tensions

On July 20, Turkey marks the 45th anniversary of its peace operation in the island of Cyprus, following a coup aimed at Cyprus' annexation by Greece in violation of a 1960 agreement to maintain Cyprus’ constitutional order. Decades have since passed and several attempts to resolve the dispute have failed. In this episode of Strait Talk, we look at the history of the conflict as well as the current tensions over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean. The European Union has recently announced measures against Turkey over its drilling activities off the coast of northern Cyprus – a move Turkey has rejected and termed worthless. So what needs to be done to finally end this conflict? #Turkey #Greece #Cyprus #NorthernCyprus #KKTC #Mediterranean