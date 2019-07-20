POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Srebrenica Genocide: Dutch responsible for 350 deaths
86 Muslim Bosniak victims killed during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War will be buried in a mass funeral in town of Prijedor on Saturday. The burials come a day after a Dutch court upheld a ruling which found the Netherlands partly responsible for the deaths of 350 Bosnian Muslim men in the Srebrenica genocide. The Supreme Court says Dutch troops could have prevented the killings. And, as Sarah Morice reports it has reduced the amount of compensation the victims’ relatives can claim from the Dutch state. #Srebrenica #BosnianWar #Netherlands
July 20, 2019
