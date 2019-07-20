World Share

One Giant Leap: 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing

Fifty years ago an estimated six hundred million people across the world gathered around television sets to watch Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first men to set foot on the Moon. The Apollo 11 Mission not only captivated its global audience, it proved that the human race was capable of putting man on another planet and bringing him safely home again, a feat previously considered to be the stuff of science fiction. Jon Brain reports. #MoonLanding #Apollo11 #NeilArmstrong