POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One: Exclusive interview with Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah
05:00
World
One on One: Exclusive interview with Afghanistan Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah
As Afghan presidential hopefuls prepare to launch their campaign for the September election and the US-Taliban talks continue, many opposition politicians are pushing for the postponement of the election. But the elected government and the international community are pushing to see these elections happen. TRT World spoke to Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah in Kabul.
July 20, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?