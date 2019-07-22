POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gulf Tensions: Iran says UK tanker breached intl maritime rules
The UK says it's working closely with its US and European partners to respond to the seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker by Iran. British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday over the Stena Impero's seizure in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran says the tanker was violating international maritime regulations and insists 'prudence and foresight' are necessary to prevent tensions from escalating further. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Iran #UKTanker #StenaImpero
July 22, 2019
