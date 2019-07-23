POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria’s Shia Sheikh
His supporters want him freed. The courts have demanded his release. But Nigeria's government won't let him go. Sheikh Ibrahim al Zakzaky is one of the most prominent Shia clerics in Nigeria. But for the past three and a half years he's been in prison, after being arrested during a raid on his home. Since then more than 300 members of his Islamic Movement in Nigeria have been killed, including six of his sons. Last week a hearing was scheduled for his release on medical grounds. But it was postponed, and his family says the delay could be fatal. Guests: Suhaila Zakzaky Daughter of Jailed Nigerian Cleric Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky Ayobami Oyalowo Deputy Media Director of APC Presidential Organisation #Nigeria #IslamicMovement #Zakzaky
July 23, 2019
