Turkish Diplomat Killed | Pakistan’s Gold Mine | Nigeria’s Shia Sheikh

After the assassination of a Turkish diplomat, Ankara launches an aerial assault against the PKK. How could the murder of a Turkish consul worker affect military operations in northern Iraq? Also, Pakistan faces a penalty of almost six billion dollars over a mining dispute in insurgency-hit Balochistan. Who’s to blame for the Reqo Dic predicament? And supporters of Shia cleric, Ibrahim al Zakzaky say he’s at death’s door. So why is Nigeria’s government keeping him behind bars? #Nigeria #IslamicMovement #Zakzaky #Turkey #PKK #Terror #Politics #Pakistan #Mining #Balochistan #ImranKhan