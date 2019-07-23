POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish Diplomat Killed | Pakistan’s Gold Mine | Nigeria’s Shia Sheikh
50:42
World
Turkish Diplomat Killed | Pakistan’s Gold Mine | Nigeria’s Shia Sheikh
After the assassination of a Turkish diplomat, Ankara launches an aerial assault against the PKK. How could the murder of a Turkish consul worker affect military operations in northern Iraq? Also, Pakistan faces a penalty of almost six billion dollars over a mining dispute in insurgency-hit Balochistan. Who’s to blame for the Reqo Dic predicament? And supporters of Shia cleric, Ibrahim al Zakzaky say he’s at death’s door. So why is Nigeria’s government keeping him behind bars? #Nigeria #IslamicMovement #Zakzaky #Turkey #PKK #Terror #Politics #Pakistan #Mining #Balochistan #ImranKhan
July 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?