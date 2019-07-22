POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices rise over Iran-UK standoff | Money Talks
Oil prices are on the rise as investors react to rising tensions in the Gulf. On Friday, Iranian commandos seized a British oil tanker, sparking fears of retaliation. Both sides say they're willing to talk but as Mobin Nasir reports, question marks remain over the safe passage of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz - through which one-fifth of the world's oil supplies flow. We spoke to with Captain Ranjith Raja who joined us from Dubai. He's a senior analyst at the research firm, Refinitiv, focusing on oil markets in the Middle East and North Africa. #OilPrices #StraitofHormuz #IranSanctions
July 22, 2019
