Kenyan finance minister, top officials arrested | Money Talks
04:11
BizTech
Kenya's Finance Minister Henry Rotich and other treasury officials have been arrested on corruption charges, in the latest graft scandal to rock the country. They're accused of fraud over a multi-million dollar dam project overseen by the Italian construction company, CMC Di Ravenna.. whose director is among those charged. Officials say the project was riddled with irregularities and that the Treasury had misused funds and inflated costs by 164-million dollars. Rotich has denied any wrongdoing in the scandal. We caught up with Abdi Osman Adan, who joined us from Kenya's capital, Nairobi. #HenryRotich #CMCdiRavenna #KenyaFinanceMinister
July 22, 2019
More Videos
