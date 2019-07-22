'Lion King' grosses $531M on opening weekend | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
05:53
Everywhere you look, The Lion King is standing in the spotlight. The star-studded remake felt lots of box office love around the world at its opening weekend. And as Motheo Khoaripe reports, the film's producer, Disney, wants to grow its kingdom beyond the pride lands. Let's get more on the Lion King's roaring success now with Nick Harper who joins us from New York. #LionKing #Disney #AvengersEndGame
July 22, 2019
