Puerto Rico Protests: Thousands continue to demand governor resign
02:40
World
Thousands of Puerto Ricans are back on the streets of San Juan in an effort to force Governor Ricardo Rossello to resign. They say they're fed up with years of corruption and economic instability. Rossello announced Sunday night that he would resign as president of the ruling party and won't run for re-election, but stopped short of resigning. Sally Ayhan has the story. #Puerto Rico #Protests #RicardoRossello
July 23, 2019
