15:00
World
Trump & Kashmir / The Awa / Libra / #Brownskingirlchallenge -- NewsFeed
00:56 -- Donald Trump says India asked him to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. The Indian government say that never happened 06:50 -- An rarely contacted tribe gets contacted in the Amazon. People are fearful they are now under threat 09:41 -- Facebook hosting fake pages on their proposed crypto currency Libra 11:46 -- The #brownskingirlchallenge is the internet’s most wholesome, uplifting, inspiring challenge #KashmirIssue #Facebook #Brownskingirlchallenge
July 23, 2019
