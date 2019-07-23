Boris Johnson to become UK prime minister

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The UK could be preparing for a showdown with the European Union after outspoken Brexiteer, Boris Johnson, won the ruling Conservative Party's leadership election. The former foreign secretary and London mayor will take over as prime minister after Theresa May officially resigns on Wednesday. And he's promising to deliver Brexit by October the 31st with or without a deal which he wants to renegotiate with the EU. But he faces an uphill task and an increasingly divided party. We spoke to Rajneesh Narula in London. He's an International Business Regulation professor at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #Brexit #BorisJohnson #ConservativeParty
July 23, 2019
