World Share

White House Hosts Imran Khan

Donald Trump used his first tweet of 2018 to scold Pakistan's leaders, saying the US gives them billions, and they give the US 'nothing but lies and deceit.' But did a meeting between Imran Khan and Trump in the Oval Office change all of that? Guests: Sajjad Burki President of the US Chapter of Imran Khan's Ruling PTI Party Farahnaz Ispahani Former Member of Pakistan's Parliament Moeed Pirzada Political Commentator Adam Weinstein Political Analyst