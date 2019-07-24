POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
White House Hosts Imran Khan
25:19
World
White House Hosts Imran Khan
Donald Trump used his first tweet of 2018 to scold Pakistan's leaders, saying the US gives them billions, and they give the US 'nothing but lies and deceit.' But did a meeting between Imran Khan and Trump in the Oval Office change all of that? Guests: Sajjad Burki President of the US Chapter of Imran Khan's Ruling PTI Party Farahnaz Ispahani Former Member of Pakistan's Parliament Moeed Pirzada Political Commentator Adam Weinstein Political Analyst
July 24, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?