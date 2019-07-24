Baby girls in India / Trump / Boris / Scooters – Newsfeed

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
- No female children have been born in hundreds of villages in India, leaving some to speculate sex-selective abortions are being carried out - Trump is called on to answer for his words after saying he could ‘wipe out Afghanistan’ - Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is now the British Prime Minister - Video of a man scooting on a highway goes viral. Is he a fool or a visionary about future travel? #NewsFeed #BorisJohnson #GretaThunberg
July 24, 2019
