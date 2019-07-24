BizTech Share

US opens antitrust probe into tech giants | Money Talks

Big tech could be in big trouble. The US Justice Department has opened a wide-ranging investigation into the dominance of Silicon Valley giants like Google and Amazon, and whether they're restricting competition. This as authorities confirm that Facebook will pay a record $5 billion to settle privacy breaches. But as Motheo Khoaripe reports, regulators may need to find new ways to make real reforms. And we spoke to Harold Feld in Washington DC. He's Senior Vice President at Public Knowledge, which advocates for an open internet and consumer rights' protections. #TechGiants #PrivacyBreaches #USDoJ