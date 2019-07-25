POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Britain’s New Prime Minister | America’s War on Drugs
51:33
World
Britain’s New Prime Minister | America’s War on Drugs
He went from Brexit poster boy to prime minister. Boris Johnson takes the keys to 10 Downing Street, but can he unite a divided Conservative Party? And Joaquin Guzman led the largest drug cartel in the world, but after millions of dollars were spent to catch him, El Chapo was finally convicted. We look at America’s war on drugs and ask whether it’s been money well spent. #UK #BorisJohnson #Brexit #EU #America #ElChapo #Cartel #WaronDrugs #Mexico
July 25, 2019
