Belgrade Street Art

It is a city that should be at the top of any Balkan travel list for a million reasons. Belgrade offers monumental architecture, tangible history and nightlife that never stops. Now, there is also an abundance of flamboyant street art to see. Legal and illegal murals are splashed on walls all over the Serbian capital. And so impressive is this art form now, there's even a book in the making to document pieces before they flake off walls or are painted over. Aadel Haleem went to explore. #Belgrade #StreetArt #Balkan