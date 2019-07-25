POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Akdamar Holy Cross Church
Akdamar Holy Cross Church
The Armenian Akdamar Cathedral of the Holy Cross is not only unique because of its location in the middle of the largest lake in Turkey, but also for its rich, millennia-long history, fascinating architecture and because of what it means to millions of people both in Turkey and around the world. Now, for the first time, this holy monument is being honoured 1200 kilometres away from where it stands, with a photography exhibition in Istanbul. #Armenian #Cathedral #Turkey
July 25, 2019
