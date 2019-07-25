POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
John Bramblitt: Seeing with Hands
07:23
World
John Bramblitt: Seeing with Hands
Imagine becoming a world-renowned painter after going blind. This sounds impossible, but it's the life story of an American artist from Texas. When John Bramblitt lost his sight eighteen years ago following an illness, his dreams of becoming a teacher were shattered, and he fell into a deep depression. But it was while he was in that dark place that he discovered his passion for art, and has been painting ever since. John Bramblitt, Artist and Author 00:44 #JohnBramblitt #Painter #Art
July 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?