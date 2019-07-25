World Share

Does Boris Johnson Have a Brexit Plan?

The next three months will likely define Boris Johnson’s leadership. On October 31st, the UK is scheduled to leave the European Union. So, how will Britain’s prime minister get the UK out of the EU? Guests: Sajjad Karim Former Conservative Member of the European Parliament Andrew Allison Head of Campaigns for The Freedom Association Tom Gross Political Analyst and Former Colleague of Boris Johnson Azeem Ibrahim Former Labour Party Policy Adviser #UK #BorisJohnson #Brexit #EU