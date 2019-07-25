World Share

ETHNICITY PAY GAP: How to close it?

The UK’s ethnicity pay gap has been revealed for the first time. Official figures show significant differences between what people earn, depending on their ethnicity. Workers from Pakistani and Bangladeshi heritage have the lowest median hourly pay for any ethnic group. This ethnicity pay gap exists in other economies too - so how long will race dictate how much you get paid? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Joining us on Roundtable today Mac Alonge, founder of the Equal Group, Priya Shah, Founder of BAME in property, Simonetta Longhi, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Reading and Dedrick Asante-Muhammad, Chief of Race, Wealth and Community at the National Community Reinvestment Colation.