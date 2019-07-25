World Share

Until We Take Control: The Story of the Failed Coup In Turkey

In 2016, the future of Turkey hung in the balance. An attempted coup took place in which more than 250 people were killed, parliament was bombed and bridges across the Bosphorus were seized. The Gulenist network, known as FETO in Turkey, has been held responsible by the authorities. We examine the evidence against some of the main suspects and reveal new information about the investigation. We also speak to ex-members of the network, those wrongly jailed as a result of its actions, and those who tried to bring it to justice.