POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Until We Take Control: The Story of the Failed Coup In Turkey
52:09
World
Until We Take Control: The Story of the Failed Coup In Turkey
In 2016, the future of Turkey hung in the balance. An attempted coup took place in which more than 250 people were killed, parliament was bombed and bridges across the Bosphorus were seized. The Gulenist network, known as FETO in Turkey, has been held responsible by the authorities. We examine the evidence against some of the main suspects and reveal new information about the investigation. We also speak to ex-members of the network, those wrongly jailed as a result of its actions, and those who tried to bring it to justice.
July 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?