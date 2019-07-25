BizTech Share

ECB’s stimulus plans weigh heavily on the Euro | Money Talks

The European Central Bank is holding rates at a historic low. After a meeting on Thursday, the bank did hint that more stimulus would follow soon. That's as it aims to stoke inflation and support growth amid rising global trade tensions. The Frankfurt-based bank has left its key benchmark rate on hold at minus 0.4 percent. The rate on its main refinancing operations stays at zero and its marginal lending facility at 0.25 percent. #ECB #InterestRates #StimulusPackage