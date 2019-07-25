PM Boris Johnson fills cabinet with Brexit supporters | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Boris Johnson has been the UK's prime minister for less than 48 hours, but the clock is already ticking. Brexit is fewer than 100 days away and while Johnson says he prefers a smooth departure from the EU, he's willing to crash-out without a deal to get it done. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the prime minister is surrounding himself with people who are also willing to take that risk. We unpacked Boris Johnson's cabinet with Chris Roebuck in London. He's a visiting professor of Transformational Leadership at the Cass Business School in London. #BorisJohnson #HardBrexit #UKcabinet
July 25, 2019
