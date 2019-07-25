Syrian regime targets farms, crops in attacks | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Syrian regime's offensive on Idlib province - the last rebel-held area in the country - has killed more than 760 civilians in the past three months, according to human rights groups. But the regime isn't just attacking population centres. It's also going after food supplies, a strategy that's made the countryside a prime target. But as Obaida Hitto reports, it hasn't kept away the farmers. #DestroyedFoodSupplies #SyrianFarmAttacks #RebeldHeldRegions
July 25, 2019
